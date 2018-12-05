Pregnant Meghan Markle enjoys unannounced solo engagement after baby bump photos make headlines She attended the event alone

Continuing her inspiring work to highlight the importance of education, the Duchess of Sussex met university leaders to discuss how to build a better world through higher education. Meghan visited King's College London on Wednesday to address important issues including human trafficking and modern slavery, gender equality and inclusion, peace and reconciliation, and climate change and resilience. The Duchess had previously made a powerful speech about education during her first royal tour to students at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji in October. At the important event run by The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Meghan kept her hair loose and wore a black outfit as she sat down to join the discussions with key leaders at the university and take notes.

Meghan takes notes at King's College London (Photo: The ACU)

The special appointment came the day after Meghan attended a charity carol service alongside her husband Prince Harry and some of their closest friends. Meghan showed her support for the cause by reading a beautiful poem as part of the event. The service was held in Chelsea in support of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which was set up in memory of a school friend of both Princes William and Harry, who died in a tragic car crash in 2002 aged just 18.

Meghan and Harry head to the private carol service

The royals have certainly been busy this week, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Wednesday at an RAF base in Cyprus to honour military personnel serving overseas during Christmas. The royal pair met with men and women who have been separated from their loved ones over the festive period. While meeting wellwishers outside, Kate delighted fans by revealing that her seven-month-old son Prince Louis is already working on his royal wave. She also received flowers and a teddy bear and made a beeline for Harrison Brown, eight, who was wearing a jacket covered in dinosaurs, telling him it would go down well with her son, Prince George.

