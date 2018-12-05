Duchess Meghan's baby bump has officially popped – see the picture So exciting!

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting their first baby in the spring, royal watchers have of course been excited to see Meghan's beautiful growing baby bump. And in a recent snap of the Duchess, it's certainly clear that there's a royal baby cooking! Meghan stepped out for a charity carol service alongside some of Prince Harry's closest friends, and showcased her gorgeous bump in what's thought to be a Seraphine maternity dress – a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge when she's expecting.

Meghan showed off her beautiful bump. Image: Rex

While petite Meghan has only really shown signs of a small curve in the first half of her pregnancy, the photo seems to show that baby Sussex has really grown in the past few weeks – and fans are no doubt excited to see an update on the newest royal baby! While no exact due date has been given, Meghan is expected to give birth in March or April 2019.

The couple announced their happy news in October, with a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

No doubt Meghan is getting more into maternity dressing now her bump has officially popped – and may look to more designers favoured by her sister-in-law during this special time. Kate recently spoke out on how excited she is for Harry and Meghan, saying while talking to crowds at Leicester University: "It's such a special time to have little kiddies. And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It's really, really special."