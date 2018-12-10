New photo proves Prince Charles' affection for daughter-in-law Meghan Markle The sweet photo is in the public area of Clarence House, Prince Charles' official residence

Prince Charles learly thinks a lot of his his new daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle - as evidenced by a touching photo of the pair of them displayed at Charles' home, Clarence House. A royal reporter recently spotted a black and white photograph of Charles walking Meghan down the aisle together in St. George's Chapel moments before she married Prince Harry, proudly displayed in the public area of the townhouse, showing the royal's affection for the American former actress.

Prince Charles accompanied Meghan down the aisle

Prince Harry recently revealed how he asked his dad to step in when Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attending the wedding. Speaking in a new BBC documentary celebrating Charles' 70th birthday, he said: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Megan needs and I'm here to support you'. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us." The Duchess of Sussex appears to be equally fond of Charles, as she has sported a bracelet he gifted her several times during royal engagements.

The Prince of Wales also seems to be delighted that Harry and Meghan will be welcoming their first child together, and spoke about becoming a grandfather again while raising awareness for protecting the environment during his royal visit to Ghana. He said: "I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon. It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future." During the meeting, where he discussed tackling plastic pollution with government officials and business leaders, he also made a speech on the issue."

