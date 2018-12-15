The private Christmas cards we haven’t seen before - and Prince Charles signs them himself Prince charles’ private Christmas card revealed - and he signs it himself: photo Prince Charles has sent a second private Christmas card in his role at the Princes' Trust charity, and he even signs it himself.

As the royals continue to get into the Christmas spirit, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall sent their Christmas cards on Friday, which featured a sweet photo of the pair together. Showing his love for the festive season, Charles sent another card on behalf of his charity The Princes' Trust. The second special card was made with a beautiful water-colour painting on the front of the island of Stroma in the Pentland Firth between the Orkney islands and Caithness. In the hand-signed cards, the message read: "This comes with warmest and good wishes for a very happy Christmas and a successful New Year, with immense appreciation for your tireless efforts, Charles." A happy recipient of the card tweeted a photo, along with the caption: "HRH Prince Charles just sent me a Christmas card for the work I have done for the Princes Trust this year. I think it is kind of cool."

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla share a loving look in 2018 Christmas card

The special second card

In the first card sent out from Charles and Camilla, who celebrated the Prince's milestone 70th birthday this year, were pictured posing in the garden of their London home, Clarence House. It was taken by Hugo Burnand earlier this summer. The couple's official Twitter account shared the card, which reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year" on the inside.

The candid photo from Charles and Camilla's Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared their annual Christmas card, which showed the couple with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. Kensington Palace released the card on social media, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

READ: Brooklyn Beckham’s new girlfriend looks just like Victoria Beckham in these new photos

WATCH: The loveiest festive royal photos

Loading the player...

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first, beautiful Christmas card. Kensington Palace released the portrait on social media, showing Harry and Meghan watching the fireworks at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor in May. The newlyweds are facing away from the camera as they admire the fireworks with their arms wrapped around each other, with Meghan showcasing the back of her gorgeous Stella McCartney evening wedding dress.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.