Brooklyn Beckham’s new girlfriend looks just like Victoria Beckham in these new photos She's channelling some serious young VB vibes, right?

Brooklyn Beckham broke young hearts everywhere when he went official with his new girlfriend at the British Fashion Awards this week. Brooklyn, 19, is dating gorgeous model Hana Cross, who he was spotted walking arm-in-arm with while heading to an after-party following the event at the Royal Albert Hall. Now, in videos that Brooklyn shared of the pair while driving around Los Angeles on Friday evening (UK time), we've noticed that Hana channels some serious Posh Spice vibes, with her dark features, tanned skin, razor-sharp bone-structure, perfect pout and tumbling brunette locks. It's the exact look that Victoria Beckham became iconic for back in the noughties. Hana also lip synched along to rap music playing in the car, which was a far cry from Spice Girls pop hits!

The video of Hana Cross - scroll down to see resemblance to a younger Victora Beckham

Brooklyn's new relationship comes after he split from actress Chloe Moretz who he dated on-and-off for two years. In between the relationships, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son was also linked to aspiring singer Abi Manzoni and dancer Lexy Panterra. Speaking to Us Weekly last November while they were still dating, Chloe opened up about her romance with Brooklyn, saying: "I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all. I think that's the most important thing and your lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us."

Victoria Beckham in 2005

But now it looks like he's very much moved on with Hana who he continued to spend a Christmassy weekend with after posting the videos in his car. He lated shared a photograph of her at a Christmas Market in Los Angeles and she posted a video of him while they sat down for a break. We wonder what other plans the new lovebirds have this Christmas.

