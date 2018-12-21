Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte attending special ballet school in south London Prince George also takes up ballet at school

The Cambridges have a new twinkle-toed family member! Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte is following in her brother Prince George's dancing footsteps. People reports that Charlotte has been taking weekly private ballet lessons at a dance school in south London. The youngster has been practising her pirouettes and pliés at the school for several months now.

Charlotte's older brother George, five, also does ballet once a week as part of his Year 1 curriculum at Thomas's Battersea school. A specialist teacher conducts one 35-minute lesson per week and each class is accompanied by a live pianist.

Prince William and Kate have previously opened up about their children's love of dancing. In October, William spoke to a young dancer called Junior at Kensington Palace and revealed: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. And it's kind of… My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing. And if it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it."

It wasn't the first time that William had referred to Princess Diana's love of the sport. During a meeting with English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo last year, William said: "She loved dancing, she was a fantastic dancer. We've been going through her music collection recently and there's some quite eclectic stuff in there. She was elated by the skill."

Kate also emphasised that her daughter "absolutely loves" dancing, and in December, they enjoyed a special mother-daughter outing. The royals were spotted at the Royal Opera House in central London where they attended a special viewing of The Nutcracker. Kate spent time chatting to fellow guests, whilst Charlotte patiently held onto her hand. The Duchess appears to be a big fan of the festive ballet performance; last year when she was pregnant with Prince Louis, she was also spotted at an evening show of The Nutcracker.

