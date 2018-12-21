Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding date and venue confirmed – details Congratulations again to Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Buckingham Palace has announced new details for the next royal wedding. Lady Gabriella Windsor will marry her fiancé Tom Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in the spring. The 37-year-old daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent will wed financier Tom in a private ceremony at the same venue that hosted two royal weddings in 2018.

A royal source confirmed the occasion would be "for family and friends, and very different" from the public marriages of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. HELLO! understands the wedding, which will be paid for by the bride’s parents, will take place at the historic chapel in the late spring, followed by an afternoon reception at Frogmore House.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and fiancé Tom Kingston will marry in spring 2019

Unlike the last two royal weddings, there will be no carriage procession or members of the public invited inside the castle on the day. There will be no reception inside Windsor Castle either.

MORE: Prince Louis did attend the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried at Frogmore. She was also born on April 23 – St George's Day – and was bridesmaid to her cousin Lady Helen Taylor at the Chapel in 1992. Invitations have not yet been sent out, but members of the royal family are likely to be among the guests.

The couple will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor

MORE: Karen Clifton is finally reunited with her mum after Strictly

Royal sources cannot yet confirm whether the Queen, who is a cousin of the bride’s father, will attend. She did not attend the marriage of Lady Gabriella’s brother Lord Frederick Windsor to Sophie Winkleman at Hampton Court Palace in 2009. The palace announced Gabriella and Tom's engagement in September, with a statement at the time reading: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark."