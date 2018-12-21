Sarah Ferguson's Christmas card features Princess Eugenie and new son-in-law Jack Brooksbank - see photo It's Eugenie's first Christmas with her new husband

Sarah, Duchess of York has sent a special Christmas card which has five photos on it - including a never-before-seen picture of her daughter Princess Eugenie and her new son-in-law Jack Brooksbank. Royal fan account @royaljournalfinland shared the heartwarming card on Instagram, which featured the message: "Life is such a celebration. Wish you joy and sparkles at this time". In one casual outdoors photograph, Eugenie smiles with her husband Jack, her older sister Princess Beatrice and her dad Prince Andrew.

Earlier in the year, Sarah Ferguson opened up about spending Christmas apart from daughters Beatrice and Princess every year – while the royal family all head to Sandringham. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained that she often turns the television on to see her daughters on Christmas Day. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she says. This year will be the 22nd since Sarah and Prince Andrew's divorce, but Sarah is positive about spending the festive season away from her daughters.

On Thursday, the Queen arrived kicked off the royal Christmas holidays when she was spotted arriving at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk where she arrived via train from London. She is usually accompanied by her husband Prince Philip though this year he wasn't spotted in the photographs.The rest of the royal family will join the Queen and on the 24th, they traditionally open presents before sitting down for a formal dinner. On Christmas Day, they attend the church service at St Mary's Magdalene before retreating back to Sandringham House for a big lunch. Then in the afternoon, it'll be time to gather around the TV to watch the Queen's annual speech!

