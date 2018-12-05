Kate Middleton took Princess Charlotte to a special viewing of The Nutcracker
Such a sweet festive treat for the young royal!
The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed some quality mother-and-daughter bonding time with Princess Charlotte after the pair were spotted at Royal Opera House last week. In a newly surfaced social media picture, Kate could be seen taking her little girl to a special viewing of The Nutcracker on Thursday. She spent time chatting to fellow guests, whilst Charlotte patiently held onto her hand. The viewing comes one year after the mum-of-three - who was expecting Prince Louis at the time - was spotted at the evening performance of the same show, just hours after the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.
Princess Charlotte with her mother Kate at the royal wedding in May
The outing seems fitting for three-year-old Charlotte, who has already developed a fondness for dance. During a previous chat with English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Princess Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her daughter: "She absolutely loves it." Prince William went on to open up about Diana's "fantastic" dancing, saying: "She loved dancing, she was a fantastic dancer. We've been going through her music collection recently and there's some quite eclectic stuff in there. She was elated by the skill."
Elsewhere, Charlotte's older brother Prince George has been brushing up on his ballet skills while at school. This year at Thomas's Battersea for Year One, the five-year-old has to take part in weekly ballet lessons. A specialist teacher conducts one 35 minute lesson per week and each class is accompanied by a live pianist - which sounds pretty impressive! In October, Prince William revealed how much his five-year-old son was enjoying his dance classes. Speaking to a young dancer called Junior at Kensington Palace, the royal shared: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it." He added: "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."
