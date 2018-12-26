This is what the royal family do on Boxing Day 26 December at Sandringham is more laid back than you'd think…

For most of us, Boxing Day is a day to stay in your PJs, eat turkey leftovers and enjoy a movie marathon while the kids play with all their new toys. The odd walk may feature. After the excitement and socialising of Christmas Eve and the big day itself, Boxing Day is a time to relax and unwind. But have you ever wondered what the royal family get up to on the day after Christmas? Do they eat turkey sandwiches and binge on Netflix like the rest of us or is it more formal dining and charades in the library? Well we have the answer for you – it seems the royals' Boxing Day schedule is rather leisurely.

The Queen photographed heading to church on Christmas Day

For those royals staying with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, the day begins with a hearty buffet breakfast of kedgeree, bacon and eggs. Kedgeree is a dish of flaked fish, rice, hard-boiled eggs with cream and curry powder – just the thing to kick-start a relaxed family day.

The royal family then spend the day enjoying a range of outdoor pursuits, such as shooting, riding and walking around the vast estate. The family traditionally take part in a pheasant shoot on Boxing Day and the whole family, in particular the Queen are known for their love of horse riding.

This leisurely day is undoubtedly welcome after a busy Christmas Eve and the main day itself. Christmas Eve is all about decorating the tree and the giving of presents, in the German tradition, while Christmas Day involves a full English breakfast, church visit, turkey lunch then buffet supper. How about you HELLO! readers… how do you spend Boxing Day?

