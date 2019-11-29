The Queen has put up her first Christmas trees - take a look

The Queen is getting ready for the festive season, as the first decorations have gone up at Windsor Castle. Staff from the Royal Collection Trust have been adding the finishing touches to Christmas trees at Her Majesty's Berkshire residence.

A 15ft Christmas tree has been erected in front of the large windows in the Crimson Drawing Room, with red and gold baubles to match the opulent interior, while fairy lights sparkle under the large chandelier. A second 20ft Nordmann fir tree, sourced from the Windsor Great Park, stands in St George's Hall, adorned with hundreds of iridescent glass and mirrored ornaments.

The location might look familiar, as that's the room where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first introduced their baby son Archie to the world. According to the RCT, it took staff over 13 hours to decorate the tree in St George's Hall in 2017.

The Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room

The State Dining Room has also been laid with silver-gilt pieces from the spectacular Grand Service commissioned by George IV and which are still used today by the Queen and her guests at state banquets. Members of the public can even view the royal decorations for themselves - Windsor Castle is open to visitors daily from Saturday 30 November to Sunday 5 January 2020.

The Christmas tree in St George's Hall

Queen Charlotte is thought to have introduced the Christmas tree to the royal family in the late eighteenth century and the later enthusiasm of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the custom helped spread the popularity throughout the country. Today, the Queen and members of her family will usually put the final touches on their Christmas tree.

The State Dining Room has been laid out

As well as donating money to several charities in Windsor each Christmas, the Queen also gives Christmas trees every year to Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral, St Giles' Cathedral and the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Churches and schools near the Queen's Sandringham estate also receive a tree from Her Majesty.

