Why Kate Middleton's birthday will be the most special yet So much can change in a year…

The Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating her 37th birthday on 9 January, and it's set to be her most memorable one to date. At the beginning of last year, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis - who was born in April - and this birthday marks her first as a mum-of-three. Along with Louis, Kate's oldest two children Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, and her husband Prince William, will be there on her special day - which will be celebrated away from the spotlight. Last year, Kate's Deputy Communications Secretary told HELLO! that Kate "will be spending the day privately", and is thought to be the same this year.

This will be Kate's first birthday with all three of her children

Kate and Louis' close bond has been obvious for all to see on the few occasions that Louis has been pictured. Louis is Kate's double, and has the same deep brown eyes, button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brown as Kate when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair. Louis was last seen with the rest of his family in the Cambridge's Christmas card, where he sat smiling on his mum's lap.

Prince Louis was born in April 2018

Over Christmas, the Cambridge family spent their time at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, as well as at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family. Kate and William were last seen out on Christmas Day, as they joined the rest of the royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen, to attend the annual Christmas Day church service. Kate revealed during a short walkabout that morning that she had been woken up "very early" by an excited George and Charlotte, but that it was "lovely" to see them so excited.

During the holidays, Kate and William will have also met up with Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as Kate's brother James and sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. Pippa and James were also celebrating their son Arthur's first Christmas, following his arrival in October. The family have since gone on holiday to St Barts with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams, and their son Theodore, but will no doubt be back in time for Kate's celebrations next week. Little Arthur will be likely to attend Kate's celebrations too, making them twice as special - with both her third child and first nephew present.

