Why first birthdays are so important to Kate Middleton Carole Middleton has revealed the special meaning behind them

Kate Middleton is a doting mum to three young children, and while all their milestones will be special to her, first birthdays are extra important, her mum Carole Middleton has revealed. Talking to Good Housekeeping magazine, the Party Pieces founder revealed that all her children have contributed to helping her business to grow, with Kate taking charge of the First Birthday brand. She said: "My children have all worked for the business. Catherine started the First Birthday brand – she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production. Pippa set up the blog, as we didn’t have one. James came up with the idea of personalised cakes and got them off the ground for us."

Kate Middleton with her three children

Even now that all Carole's children are leading busy lives, they still take a keen interest in the family business. Carole said: "Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'" Carole decided to set up Party Pieces after finding it hard looking for the party bag essentials for Kate and Pippa, and started it while pregnant with son James. The business has gone on to be a huge success, and celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

MORE: Best photos of when the royals get the giggles

Kate Middleton and Prince William with a newborn Prince Louis

READ: Prince William and Kate's Christmas plans with the Sussexes revealed

Next April, Kate will be able to put all her own party planning experience into action when Louis celebrates his first birthday, and again in October when her nephew Arthur, Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's son, turns one. It's been an exciting year for the Middletons, who will be celebrating Christmas with two new additions. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also sound like they are getting excited for the festive season, with Kate telling a royal fan during a walkabout in Birmingham last week that they were enjoying singing Christmas songs and the decorations. When they go and visit their grandmother, they will even be treated to their own Christmas tree in their room at her house, with Carole telling the Telegraph that she has kept one for them to decorate themselves.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.