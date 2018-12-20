Prince Louis DID attend the Queen's pre-Christmas party with mum Kate Middleton – see picture The family were also joined by their nanny, Maria Borrallo

On Wednesday, most of the Queen's family gathered at her London home, Buckingham Palace, to attend her annual pre-Christmas lunch, and amongst all the royal guests was one special little Prince who managed to go unnoticed by the awaiting photographers – Prince Louis.

Although initially royal fans assumed the little tot had not attended as he was not pictured in the car alongside his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, a picture now shows he was indeed in the car. In the snap, the seven-month-old's car seat can be seen securely fastened with a seat belt behind mum Kate, whilst nanny Maria Borrallo can be seen seated right next to him.

The whole family were no doubt dressed to the nines for the special occasion, but it was Kate's outfit of choice that grabbed all the attention. The mother-of-three surprised by recycling a seven-year-old dress she had first worn to Prince Philip's 90th birthday party back in 2011. The Stella McCartney satin dress features a very distinctive ruffled bow and eagled-eyes fans were quick to recognise it.

Kate wasn't the only royal recycling an outfit on the day. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, also chose to re-wear an Erdem dress she had first worn in 2016, months before she started dating Prince Harry. The mum-to-be's dress also featured a distinctive neckline and sleeves, and fans were also quick to identify it. A fan picture taken of the Duchess as she entered the Palace shows she accessorised her gorgeous dress with her black Winser London cape coat, black suede heels, thought to be from Aquazzura, and a pair of beautiful Cartier earrings. She kept extra warm in a pair of opaque black tights.

