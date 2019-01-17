Meghan Markle helps to get rescue dog a new home The Duchess fell in love with Jack Russell Minnie

The adorable dog cuddled by the Duchess of Sussex on her visit to the Mayhew animal charity yesterday has been reserved for adoption. One-year-old Jack Russell terrier Minnie charmed Meghan, who swept her up into her arms for a photograph that went global within minutes.

Sarah Hastelow, spokeswoman for Mayhew, confirmed to HELLO! that Minnie’s prospective new owners will be interviewed and visited to ensure her new forever home is a perfect fit. She said: "We’re all delighted that Minnie has had so much interest. The reservation means that someone has expressed an interest in adopting her."

Meghan was charmed by Minnie during a visit to Mayhew

The process of rehoming a dog can take a couple of weeks, but in the meantime the charity hopes the publicity around their new royal patron’s visit will benefit other animals in its care. The spokeswoman told HELLO! "The phones have been ringing off the hook. The adoption team has been inundated with calls and emails about Minnie especially, but we expect it to have a knock-on effect with our other animals." Speaking of Minnie’s new-found fame, she added: "She did really well. She’s super sweet, and she’s looking forward to having a forever home. She’s a little star."

GALLERY: Meghan cuddles puppies on Mayhew animal charity visit

Meghan visited the animal welfare charity just days after it was announced that she had become patron. The Duchess, who is a proud dog owner herself, was given a warm welcome from staff, volunteers and beneficiaries. One of her welcoming committee however gave Meghan a chance to show how perfectly she's fitting into the royal family. When Peggy McEachrom gave the mum-to-be a cheeky compliment, the American former actress knew exactly how to handle it.

Minnie has been reserved for adoption following Meghan's visit

"What a lovely lady you are," Peggy said. "May God bless you. And you’re a fat lady!" she added - gesturing towards the Duchess' growing baby bump. Quick as a flash, Meghan roared with laugher. "I’ll take it!" she giggled. Meghan looked gorgeous for her animal-friendly outing, rocking a cream maternity dress by H&M, Dean Davidson earrings, and an Armani coat. She wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup to a minimum, instead sporting a radiant pregnancy glow. The mother-to-be has interacted with Mayhew before, but this was her first official visit in her new role as patron.

STORY: This is what Prince Harry did while Meghan was cuddling puppies at Mayhew

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.