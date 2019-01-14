Prince Harry proudly admits: 'I'm a feminist' The Duke was visiting Birkenhead with his pregnant wife Meghan

Prince Harry initiated a group hug during his and Meghan's visit to the charity Tomorrow's Women after declaring himself to be a feminist. The Duke and Duchess took part in the hug after hearing the stories of women helped through difficult times by the organisation. Angela Murphy, CEO, said: "Harry initiated a group hug – there were about 15 women – it was a scrum. He said 'come on, group hug'. You don't expect that."

Tomorrow's Women supports women in vulnerable circumstances and has 6,500 registered users who take part in training, workshops and support groups around mental health, domestic abuse and addiction.

Prince Harry visited charity Tomorrow's Women in Birkenhead

Angela said the Duke and Duchess were "amazing" during the visit, adding: "They were so good with the women, they were interested in them. They engaged, they initiated conversations with the women and they were just so warm. The conversation flowed so easily, there was never silence, in fact it was very difficult to get them to move from one venue to the next."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice dress has internet in a frenzy

"Harry initiated a group hug – there were about 15 women – it was a scrum," said Angela Murphy

She added: "Harry said, 'I'm a feminist'. Harry said it's really important that men are involved. It's true, you've got to be working together. There's no divide between men and women with regard to these issues.

"I watched them as the women were talking, telling their stories about what had led them to Tomorrow's Women and a lot of them have gone through a lot of pain, to eventually end up here and they were so interested, you know. They didn't lose interest. They were here a long time and they heard a lot of women talk. They touched every woman, they actually went and shook hands with every woman who was in the room."

Loading the player...

MORE: Kevin Clifton pays sweet tribute to Strictly partner with tattoo

Angela said the visit seemed to really chime with the Duchess in particular, adding; "Meghan was very clear about the fact that she really wanted to promote empowering women and our strapline is women supporting women. She said (putting a hand on her heart) 'Oh this is true to my heart'. She's lovely, really lovely. Very considerate to the women as well, very interested."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.