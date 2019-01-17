This is what Prince Harry did while Meghan Markle was cuddling puppies yesterday The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited to attend Cirque du Soleil

The Duchess of Sussex was in the spotlight on Wednesday afternoon as she visited her new patronage, animal welfare charity Mayhew, in north-west London. And while Meghan was pictured cuddling some very adorable puppies, her husband Harry was quietly carrying out a private engagement at their home in Kensington Palace.

Harry attended a creative workshop about mental fitness in the Ministry of Defence. The Duke, who served in the British army for ten years and holds the rank of captain, launched the partnership between the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Foundation in October. The aim is to improve education and training around mental health for armed forces personnel.

Harry continues to support military-related causes. After leaving the army, he launched the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style tournament for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Like his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate, Harry also champions the issue of mental health. While William tends to focus on mental health in men, and Kate in children and young people, Harry concentrates on mental health in army personnel.

The couple were guests of honour at Cirque du Soleil show Totem

While the Sussexes spent the day apart, they were reunited for a spectacular evening out at the theatre on Wednesday. Harry and Meghan were guests of honour at Cirque du Soleil show Totem at the Royal Albert Hall. The night was held to raise money and awareness for Harry's charity Sentebale.

Meghan looked ultra-glam in a full-length navy sequined gown by Roland Mouret that highlighted her growing baby bump to perfection. The Duchess, who had her hair tied up in her signature sleek bun, recently revealed that she is six months pregnant and is due in April.

