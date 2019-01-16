Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Cirque Du Soleil - LIVE UPDATES Oh what a night!

Roll up, roll up - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Cirque Du Soleil on Wednesday evening. Prince Harry and Meghan were guests of honour at the special event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall. The iconic circus company premiered its production Totem, treating the audience to a night of extraordinary acrobatic performances in aid of Harry's charity, Sentebale. The event will raise awareness and vital funds for Sentebale, which helps young people in southern Africa affected by HIV.

Harry set up the charity with Prince Seeiso after visiting the landlocked African nation of Lesotho in 2014. Their aim was to help youngsters in need and other children who had lost one or both parents to Aids or contracted the disease themselves.The Princes established Sentebale in memory of their mothers, with the name of the charity meaning forget-me-not - which Harry later found out was his mother Princess Diana's favourite flower growing up.

This second evening in a series of Sentebale Nights came after Harry and Meghan enjoyed attending a performance of hit musical Hamilton last December. Take a look to find out what happened on their night out...

Harry and Meghan arrived at the event in good spirits and ready for a night of entertainment! The Duchess dazzled in a shimmery, sequinned navy dress by Roland Mouret. She carried a black clutch and was thought to be wearing a bracelet that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

The royal couple were greeted by Daniel Lamarre, CEO of Cirque Du Soleil, and Johnny Hornby, chairman of Sentebale. Before being introduced to performers, Meghan said: "I can't wait to see it."

As the show began, a character named Valentino, played by John Monastero, delivered an introduction from the stage, telling the audience: "Not only is it our premiere but we also celebrate the beginning of a new partnership between Cirque Du Soleil and Sentebale. Just by being here tonight, you are allowing Sentebale to provide young people with the tools, emotional support and the networks to lead healthy, hopeful and productive lives.

He continued: "We are also incredibly honoured tonight to welcome The Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The couple stood up to acknowledge the audience from the royal box, to applause from the hall.

