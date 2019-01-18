Prince Charles previously voiced concerns about his dad driving Prince Philip was uninjured after being involved in a car accident on Thursday

Following Prince Philip's car crash on Thursday, a conversation with Prince Charles has resurfaced in which he revealed his concerns that his father was still driving a car in his 90s. The royal was speaking to a D-Day veteran's son back in 2014 when they shared their worries that both of their fathers were still behind the wheel. When the former Corporal Ivor Thomas' son revealed that his dad was still driving his 1985 Ford Sierra, Charles replied: "So does my father. I'm always worried. But his eyesight's all right?"

Philip was unharmed following the incident

Prince Philip, 97, was uninjured after his Land Rover overturned on its side following a collision with a Kia near Sandringham Estate. A statement released by the palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."

An eyewitness of the crash, Roy Warne, spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today about helping the Prince from the wreckage of his car. "I was driving home and I saw a car, a black Range Rover, come out from a side road and it rolled and ended up on the other side of the road and there was a huge collision with another car," he said. "I went to the other car. There was a baby in the back and, with another man, we got the baby out. Then I went to the black car to help and realised it was the Duke of Edinburgh." He continued: "I asked him to move his left leg and that freed his right leg and then I helped him get out… He was obviously shaken, and then he went and asked if everyone else was all right."

