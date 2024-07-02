8 photos of royals wearing kilts in long-standing Scottish tradition

The royal family has long had close ties with Scotland, with the King and Queen taking their annual summer break at Balmoral Castle.
You'll often see male members of the Firm, including King Charles, wearing kilts while carrying out engagements in the country.
The British royal family even has its own Balmoral tartan, a grey, black and red design created by Prince Albert in 1857, and can only be worn with permission from the King.
The only other person allowed to wear the Balmoral tartan is His Majesty's Piper, whose kilt and plaid are made in it.
As Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland begins on 2 July, HELLO! takes a look at some of our favourite photos of the royals wearing kilts.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 1952
Photographers captured this family snap of Queen Elizabeth II during the first few months of her reign in 1952. The Duke of Edinburgh wore a kilt as the couple posed outside Balmoral Castle with then Prince Charles and Princess Anne.
Prince Charles, 1955
The King has been wearing the Balmoral tartan since he was a child, with the palace releasing this sweet portrait of the then heir to the throne in the grounds of the Queen's Scottish residence to mark his seventh birthday in 1955.
Peter Phillips, 1985
The Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips wore a kilt as he, his sister Zara and their mother Princess Anne arrived in Scotland for their annual holiday in 1985.
While William and Harry have been pictured wearing kilts as children in official family portraits, neither have worn one as adults.
Prince Philip and Prince Charles, 2006
We love this photo of Prince Philip attending the 2006 Braemar Gathering in Scotland.
The Highland Games are one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, along with the annual Ghillies Games at Balmoral Castle.
Prince Edward
Prince Edward donned the uniform of the London Scottish Regiment to review the Chelsea Pensioners during the annual Founder's Day parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in 2017.
In 2024, the Duke of Edinburgh took over as Colonel of the Scots Guards from the Duke of Kent.
On his 55th birthday in 2019, Edward was also granted the additional title of Earl of Forfar for use in Scotland.
Princess Margaret's grandson, Samuel Chatto, was spotted wearing traditional dress for morning service at Canisbay Church in Caithness.
The artist, who specialises in pottery, studied at the University of Edinburgh.
King Charles, 2023
The King hosted his first summer at Balmoral last August and was seen wearing a kilt during the official welcome to his Scottish residence.
