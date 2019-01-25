The clever way the Queen stays warm in the freezing winter weather Who can blame her?

It was a cold January day for the Queen’s annual visit to the Sandringham Women’s Institute on Thursday, but she found the perfect way to stay warm. As the 92-year-old got back into the car after leaving her meeting, a member of staff could be seen handing her a checked blanket to place over her lap for the journey back to the Sandringham Estate.

It is something the Queen has been seen doing on several occasions, both while travelling in her car and while attending events such as the Braemar Highland Gathering, where on one occasion she and Prince Philip sat with a gingham checked blanket draped across their laps.

The Queen put a blanket across her lap on Thursday

Thursday marked the Queen’s annual visit to the local Women’s Institute, and it proved to be an extra-special one, as Alexander Armstrong joined the group as the guest speaker – even playing a live version of the iconic BBC quiz show, which the Queen’s team won. The quiz show host revealed that Her Majesty’s team was victorious in a best-of-five match which finished three-one, and won a coveted Pointless trophy.

Alexander said that the Queen is a fan of the BBC show, describing her as "our most distinguished viewer". And she helped lead her team to victory, after giving some answers herself and showing "some deft, silky Pointless skills".

The Queen uses a blanket to keep warm at outdoor events

Her Majesty appeared in good spirits as she joined the group at West Newton Village Hall. The outing was her official return to work following her extended festive break, and comes one week after Prince Philip was involved in a car crash nearby close to the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen has attended the WI group's meetings since 1943 and took over as President from the Queen Mother, who in turn took over from Queen Mary. In the past, vice president Yvonne, who has been a member for over 25 years, has said the monarch "becomes one of us" at the gatherings and enjoys chatting over a cup of Yorkshire Blend tea.

