The Queen in high spirits as she returns to work in Sandringham Her Majesty has attended the WI group's meetings since 1943

The Queen has officially returned to work following her extended festive break in Sandringham, Norfolk. On Thursday, the monarch joined members of her local Women's Institute at their meeting in West Newton village hall. The Queen looked to be in great spirits, wrapping up from the cold in a pale blue coat with a floral brooch pinned to her chest. She accessorised with pearl earrings and a matching necklace and carried a black handbag.

Her Majesty, 92, was greeted by vice president Yvonne Browne. At this year's meeting, they were joined by guest speaker Alexander Armstrong, host of the BBC game show Pointless, who said he was "very, very honoured" to be invited.

The Queen is still in Sandringham for her festive break

"It's a bit like a dream come true," said the TV star. " I think everyone I've ever spoken to has said they've had a dream where they had tea with the Queen – I'm going to get to do that." He added: "It's going to be fairly informal. I will ramble around, this and that, and if I see anyone stifling a yawn I'll think it's probably time to bring things to a close."

The Queen has attended the WI group's meetings since 1943 and took over as President from the Queen Mother, who in turn took over from Queen Mary. In the past, vice president Yvonne, who has been a member for over 25 years, has said the monarch "becomes one of us" at the gatherings and enjoys chatting over a cup of Yorkshire Blend tea.

The Queen attends church in Sandringham:

The royal's daughter Princess Anne and her daughters-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex, are also members of the WI, the organisation that hopes to "gather women together, encourage them to acquire new skills and nurture unique talents".

The Queen has been holidaying in Sandringham since Christmas, but has made regular appearances at church every Sunday this month. She has attended services at St Mary Magdalene and St Peter, and was also pictured driving on a country road in Norfolk just a few days ago. The royal almost went unnoticed, dressed down in a trench coat and headscarf, and appeared to be driving unaccompanied without a personal protection officer.

