Alexander Armstrong's connection to the Queen – and it might surprise you The presenter and actor hosted a very special quiz for Her Majesty

Alexander Armstrong is best known for hosting popular quiz show Pointless and being one half of double act Armstrong and Miller, but the actor has also enjoyed the company of Her Majesty for a very special reason. The 50-year-old actor hosted the Queen for a very special version of his game show back in 2019! The Queen joined members of her local Women's Institute to play a live game of Pointless hosted by Alexander, and her team were even crown the winners.

The quiz show host revealed that Her Majesty's team was victorious in a best-of-five match which finished three-one, and won a coveted Pointless trophy. Alexander, who was the guest speaker at the Queen's annual visit to Sandringham WI, said that the Queen is a fan of the BBC show, describing her as "our most distinguished viewer". And she helped lead her team to victory, after giving some answers herself and showing "some deft, silky Pointless skills".

The Queen played a game of Pointless when she attended the Women's Institude back in 2019

Speaking after the meeting, Alexander said the hall was divided into two teams for the game of Pointless, one headed by the Queen and the other by Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI. "I think Her Majesty and the team can be very pleased with themselves tonight and go back covered in glory," he said. "I think they can look back over the match and feel rightly proud of what they achieved."

The actor and presenter revealed Her Majesty's team were victorious

The BBC host presented Sandringham WI with a Pointless trophy, gave a talk about his journey onto television and sang for the group with piano accompaniment. "It's literally like a dream come true because I think everyone dreams they've had tea with the Queen, and it was the most lovely experience," he said.

The Queen at WI meeting in Sandringham

The Queen has attended the WI group's meetings since 1943 and took over as President from the Queen Mother, who in turn took over from Queen Mary. In the past, vice president Yvonne, who has been a member for over 25 years, has said the monarch "becomes one of us" at the gatherings and enjoys chatting over a cup of Yorkshire Blend tea. The royal's daughter Princess Anne and her daughters-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex, are also members of the WI, the organisation that hopes to "gather women together, encourage them to acquire new skills and nurture unique talents".

