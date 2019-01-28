Prince George surprises local dogwalker by saying his name is 'Archie' The youngster was on a walk with his sister Princess Charlotte and grandma Carole Middleton

Prince George has revealed the nickname he likes to use while enjoying a day out with his sister Princess Charlotte and his grandmother Carole Middleton. According to The Sun, a dog walker came across the royal children and Carole while they were playing by a stream near the Middleton family home in Berkshire.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

The woman continued: "To my astonishment he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it's lovely." It's not known whether George uses the nickname within his family, or whether he uses it in public for security reasons.

George, five, and Charlotte, three, appeared to be spending the weekend in the countryside with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael. The Cambridges are based in London where George attends Thomas's Battersea school and Charlotte is enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School. While Kate regularly carries out official engagements during the week, her children are never far from her mind.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three opened up about George's studies and told a group of children from St Jude's and St Paul's Primary School: "George is at a school called Thomas's. He's learning about space. Have you all learnt about space?" Kate, who was taking part in a pizza-making session with the schoolchildren, added: "They would love to come and do this with you. They will be very sad that I've been out here making pizzas with all of you and they haven't been here. They are in school."

