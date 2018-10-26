The unseen detail from Prince George's royal wedding outfit revealed in new exhibition Get your tickets fast!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte played starring roles at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May, and looked adorable as pageboy and bridesmaid on the special day. And from Friday, you will be able to view the very outfits they wore in a special exhibition at Windsor Castle – A Royal Wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. George looked the part in a miniature version of Harry's outfit, dressed in a Blues and Royals frockcoat by Dege & Skinner, which had his initials embroidered in gold thread on the shoulder straps. Charlotte, meanwhile, wore a high-waisted ivory silk dress designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, teamed with white leather shoes by Aquazurra, embroidered with her initials and the wedding date.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's wedding outfits

Visitors of the exhibition - which will also be displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 14 June 2019 - will also be treated to a special recording from the Duke and Duchess themselves. It will show them discussing their plans for the wedding, including their outfit choices, the music and flowers. Meghan says: "A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day. We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate."

The outfits will be on display from Friday 26 October

Harry, meanwhile, talks about his choice of outfit, and how the Queen had influenced his decision. He said: "I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my Grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It’s one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."

A lot has happened since Harry and Meghan's big day. There has since been another royal wedding, with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tying the knot at the very same venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, on 12 October. Charlotte and George once again were chosen to be in the miniature bridal party, while Harry and Meghan attended as guests, with some very exciting news of their own! Just three days after Eugenie's wedding, the happy couple announced to the world that they were expecting their first child, due in Spring 2019.