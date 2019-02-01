Is this a sign that Meghan Markle will give birth at the Lindo Wing like Kate Middleton? The Duchess said her baby is due in late April or early May

The Duchess of Sussex may be set to follow in her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps by giving birth to her first child at the Lindo Wing, new reports suggest. Staff at the private maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, have been advised not to take holiday in April, sparking speculation that Meghan plans to have her baby there.

It was previously thought that Prince Harry and Meghan would plan to use a hospital closer to their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for the birth of their firstborn. The Duke and Duchess will relocate to their newly-renovated property in March, allowing them time to settle in before Meghan’s due date, which she previously said is late April or early May.

Speculation is mounting that Meghan will give birth at the Lindo Wing

It was suggested that Meghan could opt for Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is roughly 16 miles away or a 30-minute drive. It is where Prince Edward’s wife Sophie delivered both of her children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, in 2003 and 2007.

Meanwhile, the exclusive Lindo Wing is almost an hour away and would involve driving through London traffic to get there. But Meghan could be sure of the finest treatment once she arrived; the £6,000-a-night maternity unit offers mums "five-star" treatment, with private rooms and en-suite bathrooms, and treats such as a post-delivery massage or afternoon tea to celebrate the baby’s birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge delivered all 3 of her children at the maternity unit

The hospital has a long history of welcoming royal babies, it is where Kate’s three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – were all born, and it is also where Princes William and Harry were born, so it would come as no surprise if the dad-to-be chose for his own child to be delivered there too.

