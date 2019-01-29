Royal fan who photographed Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Christmas is invited to BAFTAs Karen Anvil told HELLO! she is "more excited than you would know"

A royal fan who found fame after taking a brilliant shot of the Fab Four at Christmas has been invited to the BAFTAs. Karen Anvil, of Watlington, Norfolk, will be attending the film awards next month with her daughter Rachel. While Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether Prince William and Kate will attend, it's likely that the royals will be guests of honour on the evening as they have been in previous years.

"I'm more excited than you would know," Karen told HELLO! "My daughter is bouncing off the walls. I was invited by Apple and EE because they liked my royal photos! I’m absolutely stunned that my photos have led to such things! I mean, you only dream of such things don’t you?"

Karen Anvil took the incredible Christmas photo in 2017

Karen took an incredible photo of Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan in Christmas 2017. It was the couples' first outing at Sandringham together and Meghan's first experience of a royal Christmas. Karen's photo of the Fab Four smiling directly at her made the cover of HELLO! magazine and other publications and newspapers. She photographed the royals again on Christmas Day in 2018, when she had the chance to speak to Meghan.

"She was absolutely charming," said Karen. "I think a lot of people were more focused on the supposed feud between the Duchesses – I wasn’t interested in that. So when she came over I asked her if she was excited for the baby? She instinctively grabbed her bump and her face lit up and she said, 'We’re nearly there.' It was lovely."

Meghan's first royal Christmas in 2017:

Karen's next outing will hopefully see her snapping Kate at the BAFTAs. Describing Prince William's wife as her favourite royal, Karen said: "She is wonderful. She is in touch with people and understands everyday problems and concerns that people have. She will make a wonderful queen one day as she understands the British way of life – she has a strong drive to help people and to make a difference." Karen added: "She is someone who the British people are proud to call their own. A fantastic example to the rest of the world."

