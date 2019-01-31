Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moving date revealed Not long to go!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t have long to wait until they move into their new home of Frogmore Cottage! The couple will be relocating from Kensington Palace to their new Windsor residence in March, it has been revealed.

According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, Prince Harry and Meghan will get the keys to their newly-renovated property in March, ahead of the birth of their first child together. The move date would allow the couple to get settled before welcoming their baby, who Meghan recently said was due in "April or May".

Meghan and Harry will move to Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Frogmore House (pictured)

It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected, but no timeline for their move was announced. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn.

STORY: Take a peek at Prince Harry and Meghan's new home

The residence is set to be styled to perfection too, as Meghan has reportedly enlisted Soho House’s interior designer Vicky Charles to transform the property and make it look just like one of the private members’ clubs, where she and Harry used to enjoy low-key dates in the early days of their relationship.

The couple will move into their new home in March

The Duke and Duchess’ new home was previously used as accommodation for staff at Windsor Castle, and former royal chef Darren McGrady told HELLO! it would need a lot of work to play host to the royals. "When I was there, Frogmore Cottage was split into five different homes. Staff accommodation was run by the Crown properties so it was paid for by the government and they never really overspend," Darren revealed.

READ: The extra-special touch Meghan plans to add to baby's nursery

"It was a fantastic location – you're in the Queen's back garden – but a little bit run-down. If something wanted repairing it would just be repaired, it would never be replaced. The staff quarters were never the most luxurious so I can imagine there's a lot of work to be done to turn them into royal accommodation."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.