Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby news Everyone is delighted!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reacted to the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together. Following the exciting baby announcement on Monday morning, Kensington Palace revealed that William and Kate are "delighted" for the couple, as are the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla.

Meghan, who touched down in Sydney last night with Prince Harry ahead of the start of their 16-day royal tour, is thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant. The statement from the Palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The couple revealed the news to the royal family last Friday, on Princess Eugenie's wedding day. The parents-to-be might have announced the news first to Meghan's mum Doria, seeing as she was in London last month, when her daughter Meghan hosted an outdoor reception at Kensington Palace to mark the launch of the new cookbook she helped bring to life.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said Meghan's mother is thrilled with the news: "Ms Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

Ever since Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, tied the knot in May, the couple have been surrounded by pregnancy rumours. Four months after their Windsor wedding, TV psychic Sally Morgan predicted that a baby announcement would be made by the end of the year. Before the nuptials, Sally had also correctly guessed that Prince Charles would walk Meghan down the aisle, and not her mum.

