Will Meghan Markle give birth in a different hospital to Kate Middleton? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to move to Windsor

It's set to be an exciting year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are not only gearing up to welcome their first child in the spring, but are also moving to Windsor. Given their relocation plan, it seems likely that Meghan may give birth in a hospital closer to her new home, Frogmore Cottage, instead of the royals' go-to choice of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

The Duchess may opt for Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is roughly 16 miles away or a quick 30-minute drive. The exclusive Lindo Wing, where her sister-in-law Kate gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and where Princes William and Harry were also born, is, on the other hand, nearly an hour away and would involve driving through London traffic.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie gave birth to her children at Frimley Park Hospital

Meghan wouldn't be the first royal to give birth at Frimley Park if she chose to. Prince Edward's wife Sophie delivered both of her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, in the Surrey maternity unit. With her daughter Louise, Sophie had to undergo an emergency caesarean section; the little girl was born ten or 11 weeks premature and Edward had to rush back from Mauritius. Four years later, Sophie chose to have her son James at the same hospital.

In 2014, Sophie made an emotional visit back to the NHS hospital, where she was honoured to open its new neonatal unit. Hospital CEO Andrew Morris gave a speech in which he talked about the vital work the hospital had done in saving babies' lives. The Countess welled up as she listened to Andrew's speech and unveiled a plaque to mark the new neonatal ward.

"The service you provide is paramount and can literally make the difference between life and death, I can attest to that!" said Sophie, whose life was in danger when she gave birth to Louise. "It is rare to have the opportunity to thank people for the huge difference they have made at an important time in your life so I am so pleased to be here and to be able to say thank you in person." Sophie's children were the first royal youngsters to be born at an NHS hospital.

