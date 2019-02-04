Princess Eugenie reflects on special cause close to her, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson Eugenie paid a poignant tribute on World Cancer Day

Princess Eugenie, along with her sister Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah Ferguson are all big supporters of the Teenager Cancer Trust, both in the UK and the USA. And so on World Cancer Day on Monday, the royal made sure to use her public platform to raise awareness of all the charity. Taking to her Instagram account, Eugenie reflected on all the good work that the cause does, and shared a selection of pictures from her visit to a facility funded by the charity - Alder Hey Teenage Cancer Trust Unit. Eugenie, along with Beatrice and Sarah had gone there in September 2017.

Princess Eugenie posted a poignant message on World Cancer Day

Writing next to the post, she said: "On #worldcancerday I’m looking back to my visit to Alder Hey Teenage Cancer Trust Unit. @teenage_cancer brings world class cancer care to young people across the UK and alongside my sister Bea and mum @sarahferguson15 I’m a proud patron of this special charity."

Eugenie and her family are big supporters of the Teenage Cancer Trust

The unit that the royals had visited was refurbished in 2015, and is a dedicated teenage and young adult facility for patients to go to, complete with colourful rooms and a social space, making it feel more like a home from home than a hospital ward. Both Beatrice and Eugenie were introduced to Teenage Cancer Trust by Sarah, and they became Honorary Patrons in 2016.

Sarah also marked World Cancer Day on her own social media profile, and posted a lovely photo of herself and her two daughters, along with Teenage Cancer Trust founders Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson. Writing next to the image, she shared: "On World Cancer Day, I am thinking of friends and family who have been affected by this terrible disease. I have been a proud supporter of @teenage_cancer and its founders Dr Adrian and Myrna Whiteson since 1990 and @teencanceramerica and now Beatrice and Eugenie are too. Together we can help more people beat cancer #worldcancerday #tct #teenagecancertrust#teencanceramerica."

