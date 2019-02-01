Princess Eugenie shares rare childhood throwback with mum Sarah Ferguson The royals love their skiing trips!

Now that England has been hit with snow, Princess Eugenie has gotten into the spirit of things by sharing a sweet throwback snap from one of her many skiing trips. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the 28-year-old posted a childhood picture of herself with her mum Sarah Ferguson, both decked in colourful winter gear. "All this snow got me remembering how cool mum and I were in the 90s #flashbackfriday @sarahferguson15," the royal simply wrote in the caption.

Princess Eugenie shared this throwback picture

The picture was taken during a family skiing trip in Klosters, Switzerland in 1992. It's no secret that Eugenie has a fondness for the winter sport as she has been on various skiing vacations with her parents and her sister, Princess Beatrice, as well as her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry from a very early age. In 2010, Eugenie first met her future husband, Jack Brooksbank, in a plush ski resort in Switzerland where Eugenie's parents still own a multi-million pound chalet. The couple returned to the resort for a ski holiday with Prince Andrew in January 2015.

Last January, in their post-engagement interview, Eugenie recalled how the couple met, revealing: "We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24, and fell in love. We both had the same passions and drive for life. It's so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone – and you get to meet Jack!" Nine months later, Eugenie and Jack married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October - the second royal wedding of the year. The happy couple exchanged vows in front of the royal family and their celebrity friends, including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams - whose daughter Teddy made her public debut as one of Eugenie's bridesmaids.

