Princess Eugenie's latest message about sister Beatrice is so sweet

Princess Eugenie has shown once again just how close her bond with Princess Beatrice is by posting a sweet message of support to her sister. The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal how "proud" she was of her big sister, who represented her charity Big Change by speaking at the Education World Forum.

Sharing a photo of Beatrice addressing the audience on Instagram, Eugenie wrote: "On #internationaldayofeducation I wanted to post about my sister who founded @bigchangecharity with her friends to identify and support projects that improve the lives and education of young people across the UK."

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet message about Princess Beatrice

Eugenie continued: "This week she spoke at the Education World Forum, the largest gathering of education ministers. I’m so proud of the work she’s doing."

The Princess is not the only one who is proud of Beatrice’s accomplishment. Their dad Prince Andrew also revealed he was impressed with the work that his eldest daughter had been doing, and shared several quotes from her speech on Twitter on Thursday. One tweet read: "Education World Forum is the largest gathering of education and skills Ministers in the World. HRH, who has dyslexia, is Patron of several charities involved with education & learning which are dedicated to preparing young people to flourish in the digital age."

The sisters are best friends

The Duke of York's official Twitter account announced the thread of messages about her speech in a tweet which read: "This week Princess Beatrice gave a speech at the Education World Forum in London," accompanied by a pointing finger emoji. He added a photo of Beatrice smiling as she delivered her speech while look stunning in a white and navy dress.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have an incredibly close relationship, and previously said they have been each other’s “rock” growing up in the public eye. However, just like any siblings, they at times have been known to have their disagreements. Beatrice, 30, told Vogue: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers. We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

