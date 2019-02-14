Royal couples spending their first Valentine's Day as Mr & Mrs Aww, it's a special day for royal newlyweds

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air! For many couples around the world, it will be their first February 14th as husband and wife, making it extra special. There are also a few royal couples celebrating their first Valentine's since getting hitched too, so a huge congratulations to them – we're sending a heap of love your way. Yes, 2018 was quite a year for royals saying 'I do' and we wonder what they have planned for the international day of romance. Dinner for two at the palace? Private jet to the opera à la Pretty Woman? We can only imagine.

Among those love struck royal couples are our very own Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Last year, the newly engaged pair spent the day together in Scotland visiting Edinburgh. This year they will be apart on 14th February as Harry is due to meet Royal Marines in Norway. We're sure the Prince must have a surprise planned for his wife Meghan, who loves the occasion.

Meghan previously posted on her website The Tig, which has since closed: “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine's Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.”

It's also the first Valentines as husband and wife for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who married on 12 October 2018. We're so excited for the newlyweds as they prepare for their day of lurve. Jack proposed to Eugenie on holiday in Nicaragua, so we know he's a romantic guy.

Eugenie told The One Show: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma married in March 2018, so this will be their first Valentine's as husband and wife as well. Their wedding was seriously stylish – the likes of Kate Moss attended – so they'll likely celebrate 14th February in an equally cool fashion.

Happy Royal Valentine's Day!

