Radio 2 star Reverend Ruth Scott reveals she has just weeks to live in heartbreaking interview

Reverend Ruth Scott, who is best known for presenting Pause for Thought on Radio 2, has revealed that she has just weeks to live in a heartbreaking interview with Chris Evans. Ruth - who has been having cancer treatment for two years - spoke to Chris over two days this week on his Virgin Radio breakfast show, and bravely told him: "I’ve got two or three weeks to live at most so we're in the middle of saying goodbye's with the family and thinking about how it is to be separating from one another." Ruth also said: "I've got to accept the fact that I'm dying. I'm not frightened. I've had the most fantastic life. I just wish that it had been longer." Ruth has lymphoma, and said that she wants to "die as naturally as possible."

Reverend Ruth Scott bravely spoke about her terminal cancer on Chris Evan's radio show

Ruth – a mother-of-two – had listeners in tears as she said: "Death's a natural I want to get rid of all the medical stuff that I've been able to do and be able to embrace dying, be surrounded by my family and people that I love and know that they will be alright afterwards." Taking to Twitter after the show – which can be listened in full on Chris Evan's podcast – many had their say on Ruth's powerful interview. One wrote: " Amazing words from the Reverend Ruth Scott on the @achrisevans breakfast show on @VirginRadioUK this morning. Hearing her talking about her life and preparing both her imminent death was both overwhelming and inspirational," while another said: "Totally humbling listening to the interview with Reverend Ruth Scott on @VirginRadioUK." A third added: "Very moving. Hugely powerful piece of radio. Superbly handled by Chris. Reverend Ruth is an inspiration."

A popular broadcaster, Ruth often inspires and entertains her listeners. Ruth has openly spoken about her cancer diagnosis on Pause for Thought, and last year opened up about she dealt with the uncertainty. During a show in 2018, she said: "Last year when I started with the cancer, uncertainty was the thing I found the hardest not knowing what the diagnosis was etc, but suddenly now I am quite happy with uncertainty. I can sit more easily with it than I did last year."

