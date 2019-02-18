Meghan Markle's secret trip to New York ahead of royal baby's arrival This sounds lovely!

The Duchess of Sussex will soon be welcoming her first child with Prince Harry, but ahead of the royal baby's arrival, it seems she made a special trip to New York. Meghan flew to the Big Apple last week to see her close friends, including celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney. HELLO! can confirm that the pair paid a visit to the Laduree in SoHo for macarons and tea. "It was on the Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source tells HELLO!. Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City." During the trip, Meghan also enjoyed plenty of shopping trips in the city, and is said to have purchased plenty of new baby clothes to bring back to the UK. Having grown up in LA, Meghan has a close friendship circle in the USA, and on Tuesday, she threw a baby shower which was attended by many of them.

Meghan went to New York ahead of her baby's arrival

Royal fans are anticipating the arrival of Harry and Meghan's baby, who is due around the middle of April. This will be the fourth grandchild for Prince Charles, and a new cousin for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While Harry and Meghan have said that they are wanting the gender of their child to be a surprise, bets on the couple having a girl were suspended at the beginning of January. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

During Harry and Meghan's tour in Australia in October, Harry told a well-wisher during a walkabout that he would like to have a daughter. The fan shouted from the crowd: "I hope it's a girl!" to which Harry replied: "So do I!" If it is a girl, the baby will be the second granddaughter for Prince Charles, and William and Kate's first niece. The little girl will also be close in age with Charlotte, who currently is the only female among her siblings and cousin.

