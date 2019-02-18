Eugenie praised for being a real princess after sharing empowering message Her post went down a treat with Instagram fans

Princess Eugenie was flooded with compliments from her fans after she shared an empowering message on Instagram. The Queen's granddaughter was raising awareness for her organisation The Anti-Slavery Collective and like-minded charity Stop the Traffik, both of which fight to prevent human trafficking.

Eugenie uploaded a photo during a visit to the latter and wrote: "I co-founded @the_anti_slavery_collective to bring together change-makers to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic. Today I met an incredible organisation, @stopthetraffik, who are empowering people to take action against #humantrafficking. Their intelligence-led STOP APP is the only one of its kind to combine community empowerment, big data management and anti-trafficking expertise to disrupt this horrific crime. #enditmovement."

Sarah, Duchess of York talks about Eugenie and Jack's love story:

Loading the player...

Fans were quick to praise Eugenie, with one saying she is a "real" princess. "We love you, keep showing what a real princess does, this generation will change the world," her follower wrote. Another complimented Eugenie's mum and dad, Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, and replied: "You are a very good egg. Your parents did well."

MORE: Heartbreaking reason why Prince Harry and Meghan were late to awards

Another fan noted: "Keep up the good work, Madam! Fighting against human trafficking is one of the most needed objectives these days. I also appreciate how each member of the British Royal Family represents a good cause!"

Eugenie, 28, co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with one of her best friends, Julia de Boinville. Their mission is to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic. On their official website, Eugenie and Julia, or Jules as she is known, explained: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's baby bump has officially popped!

The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.