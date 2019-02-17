Heartbreaking reason why Prince Harry and Meghan were late to awards ceremony They met grieving mum Viv Johnston

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently arrived a little late to the Endeavour Fund Awards, and the heartbreaking reason behind why has now been revealed. In an interview with the Mirror, grieving mum Viv Johnston - whose special forces son Danny, 35, died by suicide last year - revealed the important and deeply personal meeting she had with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan before the awards ceremony, which led to the event being delayed.

Meghan wore the wristband on her right arm

She explained: "Me and my family were invited to the awards ceremony and we were told that Harry and Meghan would like to meet us." They chatted about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with Harry saying that more needs to be done to help veterans, while Meghan asked Viv about how she was coping. Viv continued: "Three very panicked blokes came in at one stage and said, 'Sir, we have to go, people are waiting' and he said, 'Well, I'm talking,' and we carried on chatting."

When the royals arrived at the ceremony, Meghan soon took to the stage, while wearing a poignant wristband that Viv had given her. Viv recalled how she gave Meghan the wristband, adding: "They were both so genuine and were really sad to hear about what happened to Dan but they were also really interested in the All Call Signs organisation. Harry wanted to know why and how it was set up and how the organisation worked. I explained that it was an early-warning system to get vulnerable veterans or service personnel who go missing to be found quickly and he said he thought it was a great idea. I then asked if he would like an All Call Signs wristband. I expected someone to take them away once I handed them over but both he and Meghan smiled, said thank you and put them straight on."

