Has Meghan Markle inspired Prince Charles' latest hobby? The Duchess of Cornwall is also a big fan

The Duchess of Sussex is often considered to have brought yoga to the royal family, but it was the Prince of Wales who recently praised the practice and its "proven beneficial effects on both body and mind". In a written address given to the Yoga in Healthcare conference, Prince Charles said: "For thousands of years, millions of people have experienced yoga's ability to improve their lives. The development of therapeutic, evidence-based yoga is an excellent example of how yoga can contribute to health and healing."

Suggesting that therapeutic yoga should be offered on the NHS, he continued: "Yoga not only benefits the individual, but also conserves precious and expensive health resources for others where and when they are most needed." Charles' passion for the sport was recently demonstrated as the Prince put his money where his mouth is by funding yoga sessions for young offenders. The Prince of Wales' charity announced the news in January, saying that they hoped the practice would encourage "hope and positivity" behind bars.

Charles' passion for yoga has been shared by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who revealed that she practices the sport regularly, adding that "it's very good for you as you get older." However, the Duchess of Sussex is undoubtedly the royal family's biggest yogi, having grown up with a yoga instructor parent and "started doing mommy-and-me yoga when I was seven." The Duke and Duchess took part in a yoga class when visiting Australia in 2018, while reports have suggested that the couple's future residence, Frogmore Cottage, is being renovated to feature a sprung floor private yoga studio.

