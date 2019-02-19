Sarah Ferguson shares rare intimate picture of Prince Andrew on 59th birthday Happy Birthday to the Duke of York!

Sarah Ferguson has paid Prince Andrew a lovely tribute in honour of his 59th birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the mum-of-two posted two pictures of her ex-husband; one believed to be taken from the grounds of their private estate and the other from the day Andrew was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. "Happy Birthday Andrew @hrhthedukeofyork," she wrote in the caption. Elsewhere, the former couple's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie posted: "Happy Birthday to you Papa… we are so proud of you in everything you have achieved in your 59 years!! @hrhthedukeofyork #birthday #happybirthday #father."

The birthday celebration comes shortly after Sarah gave an incredible insight into her close relationship with Andrew. The Duchess opened up about her parenting style and how she has made a point to never hide anything from them. "I believe in example by leadership," she shared on Good Morning Britain. "The way I have been a mother to my girls, is I never hide anything from them. So, the fears, we address them straight on. Beatrice is 30 and Eugenie is 28 they are young women now and they have their own voice."

Discussing their strong family unit, she added: "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue." Despite divorcing in 1996, Sarah and Andrew have remained close friends, and even live together at The Lodge in Windsor, the family home where Eugenie chose to host her wedding reception in October.

Sarah previously opened up to HELLO! about their family. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us."

