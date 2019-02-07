Sarah Ferguson gives rare interview about relationship with Prince Andrew and her parenting style This is what she had to say…

Sarah Ferguson is a doting mum to her two daughters; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and on Thursday during a rare TV interview on Good Morning Britain, she gave an incredible insight into their close relationship. The Duchess opened up about her parenting style and how she has made a point to never hide anything from them. She said: "I believe in example by leadership. The way I have been a mother to my girls, is I never hide anything from them. So, the fears, we address them straight on. Beatrice is 30 and Eugenie is 28 they are young women now and they have their own voice."

Sarah Ferguson remains close to ex-husband Prince Andrew

She also spoke about her strong family unit with ex-husband Prince Andrew, adding: "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue." Sarah also tells her daughters that it's okay to "face your fears" and "to be yourself." It's clear that Sarah – who cites her daughters as her proudest achievement – is an incredible mum, and that from her and Andrew's guidance, both Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up to achieve great things. Both girls have their own careers, with Beatrice working at US-based tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is art director at Hauser & Wirth gallery.

Sarah and Andrew are the doting parents to their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The pair also, like their parents, do a lot of charity work, and are both honorary patrons for Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity close to their hearts. Despite divorcing in 1996, Sarah and Andrew have remained close friends, and even live together at The Lodge in Windsor, the family home where Eugenie chose to host her wedding reception in October.

Sarah has previously opened up to HELLO! about her family unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's relationship through the years

