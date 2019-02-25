Kate Middleton's exciting half term with Prince George and Princess Charlotte revealed The Cambridge family made the most of half term!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made sure Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a few days away from the capital, heading to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk for the children's half term holiday. It has since been revealed that Kate enjoyed a swim with her kids. According to the Daily Mail, Charlotte did "little duck dives off the side of the pool" and shouted, "Look mummy I'm diving in." As well as swimming, mum-of-three Kate also reportedly organised races for her and five-year-old George.

Prince William and Kate stayed at Anmer Hall during half term

However, on Monday, it was back to school and nursery for little George and three-year-old Charlotte. George was reunited with his classmates at Thomas's Battersea, while his sister returned to Willcocks Nursery School. The family usually spend their spare time at their country home, where both George and Charlotte spent their early years. Prince Louis, who turns one in April, will have no doubt enjoyed having his older siblings around for the week too. Although in the past, William and Kate have also enjoyed going on skiing vacations in the February holidays. To make it even better, the royal couple had no official engagements booked last week, ensuring that they are around to see their children as much as possible.

MORE: See Harry and Meghan's heartwarming thank you card after baby announcement

Loading the player...

It seems the royals would have enjoyed the week-long break in privacy. A no-fly zone was enforced over Anmer Hall shortly after George's birth in 2013, while William and Kate also had a row of trees planted along their driveway to give them more privacy. The mansion has been the setting for a number of family occasions, including Prince George's 2nd birthday and amateur photographer Kate's photoshoot for George and Charlotte's first official portrait. Kate had initially raised Charlotte and George at Anmer Hall, which boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts, vast gardens and ten bedrooms.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.