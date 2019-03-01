Prince Harry and Meghan's private engagement at Kensington Palace revealed Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed the members of Chatham House to Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a seriously busy schedule, particularly with the imminent arrival of their first child, but the pair still made time to hold a private engagement at their home in Kensington Palace on Thursday. According to Court Circular, the royal couple held a meeting with members of Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

The couple are welcoming their first child in the spring

Chatham House describes itself as a "world-leading policy institute with a mission to help governments and societies build a sustainably secure, prosperous and just world." Although it is unclear what their meeting was about, both Prince Harry and Meghan are passionate about their charity work and are patrons of the Royal Foundation, which tackles issues including wildlife and conservation, helping young people, the armed forces community and mental health.

It has been an incredibly busy time for Harry and Meghan, who are preparing to welcome their first child in the spring, and are relocating to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The couple also went on a royal tour abroad in late February. The pair visited Morocco for a three-day visit, where they were granted a private audience with King Mohammed VI in his 1950s Arabic-style country mansion. They also met the king's son, 15-year-old Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, who led the Duke and Duchess into the house. The king also lent the pair his vintage Mercedes 600 SEL car so they could travel to their final engagement in style – a visit to the king's Rabat residence. Their trip highlights included visiting Casablanca, Asni and Rabat, taking part in a cooking session, visit a local market and attend an evening reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco. The couple will next appear in public next week, when they attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. The event will take place at Buckingham Palace on 5 March, and wil alsol be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal.

