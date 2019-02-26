Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received this special parting gift from the King of Morocco The couple spent three days in Morocco

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated to a very special parting gift from King Mohammed VI of Morocco as they wrapped up their three-day visit of the country. The king lent Harry and Meghan his fabulous, vintage Mercedes 600 SEL car to transport them in style to their final engagement of the tour – a visit to the king's residence in Rabat.

The couple were granted a private audience with the king in his 1950s Arabic-style country mansion on Monday evening. They were greeted by the king's son, 15-year-old Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, who led the Duke and Duchess into the house. The king's sisters Princesses Meryem and Hasna and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid made up the royal party. Meghan, who is seven months pregnant, looked radiant in a cornflower blue, printed dress by Carolina Herrera. She paired the vibrant custom gown with a satin clutch and nude heels, and had her hair swept up into her trademark tight bun.

Harry and Meghan arrived in the king's vintage Mercedes 600 SEL car

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, spent three days in Morocco visiting Casablanca, Asni and Rabat. Highlights of their tour included visiting a secondary school in the Atlas Mountains, meeting youngsters from underprivileged backgrounds who were taking part in a cooking session, strolling around a local market and attending an evening reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco. For that engagement, Meghan stunned in a breathtaking cream Dior dress that draped perfectly around her baby bump.

The couple had a private audience with the king

The couple have a busy schedule ahead of them. Not only are they preparing to welcome their first child this spring, the Sussexes are also relocating to Windsor to move into their new house, Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan are also due to attend a very important event on 5 March – a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. The event is being hosted by the Queen and will see Harry and Meghan in attendance alongside Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Anne.

Harry and Meghan's final day in Morocco:

