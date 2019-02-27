Prince Harry's very cheeky joke about wife Meghan's pregnancy: 'Is it mine?!' Ever the joker...

Prince Harry made a very cheeky joke about his pregnant wife the Duchess of Sussex during their royal tour of Morocco! On day two of their visit, when Meghan was congratulated on her pregnancy by a teacher at the Moroccan NGO Education For All boarding house in Asni, Harry turned to her in mock shock and said: "She's pregnant? Is it mine?!" Meghan simply laughed and placed her hand on his back, joking: "Surprise!"

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed a whirlwind few days visiting the North African nation, visiting a number of girl's education and youth empowerment initiatives. Having spent a period of time apart while Meghan attended her baby shower in New York, the couple looked loved-up as ever, delighting fans with their public displays of affection.

Sweetly, it was also revealed on Monday that doting husband Harry had in fact been part of Meghan's starry baby shower celebrations – in the form of a cake decoration. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten – the man behind Meghan's incredible biscuits, cakes and desserts served at her party last week – shared a behind-the-scenes video of the intimate event held at The Mark hotel, showing a two-tiered, white iced cake that featured a topper of Harry, Meghan and their baby in a pram.

The royal couple have since returned to the UK and are no doubt enjoying some time at home together before they welcome their royal baby in the spring – and move into their new home of Frogmore Cottage. They will relocate from their home at Kensington Palace to Windsor as soon as renovation work is complete on their new residence, which is based within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park.

