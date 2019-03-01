Prince Charles on the mischief the cheeky royal children get up to Prince Charles has three grandchildren, and a fourth one the way

Prince Charles loves to talk fondly about his three grandchildren, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and little Prince Louis, and the future King has hinted at several occasions when Prince William and Kate's youngsters have gotten up to serious mischief! During a visit to Kew Gardens back in 2018, the Prince revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte wreak havoc in his garden after he was presented with an oriental beech sapling for his beech tree collection, joking: "I mustn't let my grandchildren get hold of this!"

Prince Charles is very fond of his grandchildren

The Prince of Wales also previously revealed that keeping up with his grandchildren "wear[s] him out". During a visit to the village of Poundbury in Dorset, Charles chatted to mother Amelia Kerr, 33, as she cradled her baby boy during a toddler group, and told her: "My grandchildren wear me out, I don't know how you do it." He also recently joked about welcoming yet another grandchild when Meghan Markle announced her pregnancy, saying: "We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

The sweet portraits of Prince Charles with his grandchildren, which were released for his 70th birthday, also revealed that his grandchildren have him wrapped around their little finger! In one photo, Prince Louis can be seen grabbing his grandad's face while Charles laughs, and photographer Chris Jackson opened up about his relationship with the kids, saying: "It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the Prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

Charles has planted trees with George

Prince Charles makes sure to spend quality time with the little ones, and previously revealed that Prince George had helped him to plant trees in the garden. Chatting on Gardeners' Question Time, he said: "I hope, you just never know what people are going to be interested in; the most important thing is that I got him planting a tree or two here. We planted it together and shovelled in the earth because that's the way, I think, when you're very small, and then each time you come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown?' and you hope that they take an interest."

Charles will become a grandfather for the fourth time this spring

Despite the young royals' cheeky antics, Prince Charles is clearly deeply fond of them, and was filmed buying presents for them while visiting a local market during his royal tour of the South Pacific in the beginning of April. In the clip, he can be heard saying to his team: "I'm wondering whether to buy a pig or not. They're rather nice. Children always love those don't they, pigs?" However, the grandchildren even caused trouble for him when they weren't there, as his team struggled to find the correct currency to pay for all of his shopping during their visit.

