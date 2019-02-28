The sweet gift Prince Charles gave to his first royal grandchild Prince George Will he do the same for Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby?

With another royal baby on the way, fans are wondering how Prince Charles will celebrate the birth of his fourth grandchild – Prince Harry and Meghan's baby, who is due in spring. When Charles became a grandfather for the first time to Prince George in 2013, he had the spectacular treehouse at his Highgrove estate restored so little George could play in it.

Prince William and Prince Harry used to love playing in the special den, which was built in 1989 just in time for William's seventh birthday. It was restored in 2015 for two-year-old George to use.

Prince Charles had a treehouse restored and a shepherd's hut built for his grandchildren

The treehouse was the work of Cotswold architect William Bertram, who interviewed William and Harry when they were aged five and three and asked them what they would like their new hideout to look like. William told him: "I want it to be as high as possible so I can get away from everyone and I want a rope ladder which I can pull up so no-one can get at me."

With his grandson George in mind, Charles, 70, had the treehouse restored to its former glory in 2015. The treehouse – lovingly named Hollyrood House after the Queen's palace in Scotland and also because it was built in a holly bush – sits in an area of Highgrove known as The Stumpery, owing to the old tree stumps and logs that are found nearby.

The treehouse and hut are located at Highgrove estate

As well as restoring the treehouse, Charles also commissioned a £20,000 artisan shepherd's hut to be built in his wildflower meadow at Highgrove. The hut comes complete with a mini bed, woodburner and French oak wooden floors. There's no doubt that George loves playing in the treehouse and hut with his little sister Charlotte, three. And when their baby brother Prince Louis is older, alongside Harry and Meghan's baby, the royal siblings and cousins will be able to play together.

Proud royal grandparents:

Visitors to the Gloucestershire estate can catch a glimpse of the hut during the guided tour of the 15-acre gardens. Highgrove's royal gardens are open to members of the public on selected days and visitors, which number up to 40,000 every year, raise an admirable £650,000 for the Prince's charities.

