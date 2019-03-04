Crown Prince Haakon of Norway undergoes surprise surgery – all the details Wishing Haakon a speedy recovery!

It was a more eventful start to the week for the Norwegian royal family as Crown Prince Haakon underwent minor surgery on his ear. A statement from the royal court announced that Haakon, 45, would have "a minor surgical intervention for exostosis in the ear canal" on Monday morning. The statement continued: "The surgical procedure will take place at Rikshospitalet in Oslo. As a result of the intervention, the Crown Prince will have a reduced programme for the next two weeks."

Exostosis, which is also known as surfer's ear, is an abnormal bone growth within the ear canal. Irritation from cold wind and water exposure causes the bone surrounding the ear canal to develop more bone growth, which constricts the ear canal. Exostosis is common in avid surfers but can also occur when sailing, jet skiing, windsurfing, diving, kayaking and other cold and windy activities.

Crown Prince Haakon is an avid surfer

Crown Prince Haakon is a keen surfer, as are his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. The family have previously released photos which show them surfing off Stad peninsula in 2017, with Haakon looking like the ultimate pro standing on his board.

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda left heartbroken following sudden death

Haakon and Mette-Marit's love story:

Loading the player...

It's been a testing for the Norwegian royal family. Mum-of-three Mette-Marit, who also has a son Marius from a previous relationship, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis last October. In a statement, Mette-Marit, 45, said: "For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in. The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The crown prince and I choose to inform the public about this now, partly because in the future there will be a need to plan periods without the official programme."

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals his surprising living situation

She added: "Although such a diagnosis at times will limit my life, I'm glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.