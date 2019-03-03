Robbie Williams and Ayda Field sad after sudden death of pet So sad…

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are doting parents to three young children, and spend the majority of their time out in LA, where they have a family home. But the couple – who are huge animal lovers – have been left heartbroken after the sudden death of their beloved pet turtle, Giggs. The Sun reports that the family's other turtle, named Rooney, has been suffering since the death of Giggs, and as a result Robbie and Ayda have consulted an animal specialist who diagnosed Rooney with bereavement-inflicted depression. The couple have been advised to buy a male turtle to keep Rooney company. Ayda said: "We just want Rooney to smile again, and can’t wait for her to meet her new companion." The celebrity couple have a household filled with pets, including three dogs and a cat. HELLO! have contacted Robbie and Ayda's representatives for comment.

Robbie and Ayda often share snippets of their lives on social media with fans, although they are careful not to show the faces of their three children in order to protect their privacy. There was one special occasion however, where they allowed for Teddy to be photographed, and that was during her starring moment as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding. The little girl stole the show with her cheeky personality, and even asked Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen. Fans couldn’t believe just how much she looked like her famous dad, and it seems like she is taking after him with her love of performing too. Recently, Ayda has been sharing a number of videos of Teddy singing and dancing – and she has all the qualities of a star in the making.

The celebrity couple spend most of their time in LA

Last year was an especially exciting one for the Williams family after they welcomed their third child, daughter Coco. In September, Robbie and Ayda surprised their fans after announcing that they had secretly welcomed a new addition to their family via a surrogate. Shortly after her arrival, Robbie opened up about their new addition, and how different his newborn was to his other children. "Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun, before speaking about the differences with his third child. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

