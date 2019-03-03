Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton reveals his surprising living situation This sounds very smart Kevin!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has many hobbies outside of dancing, including investing in property. And while the 36-year-old owns a number of houses of his own, he doesn’t actually live in them. Instead, Kevin is renting a flat – and it all sounds very smart! Chatting to HELLO!, Kevin said: "It's an ongoing thing, me and my business partner we invest in property, we work with investors, I've got so many different interests. And it's something we are interested in, buying and developing properties and renting them out. It's a whole other side career that I have. I find it really interesting."

The Rock of Ages star added: "I rent my flat, I invest in property but I rent my own flat. And the place that I am in – clearly the landlord was a man's pad – and they have all these sofas in the lounge, that are really cool and have legs that come out and charging point in them with a massive TV. So the lounge is my favourite place in the house."

The professional dancer has spoken about his passion for property development in the past, and replied to one of his commenters: "I've been investing in property for a while now." In May 2018, he revealed to You magazine that he even considers it a second job. After being asked what he would do if he wasn't on Strictly, Kevin said: "I already have a second career, running a property investment business with a friend."

Kevin has certainly got a lot of exciting projects on at the moment. Not only is he starring as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, but in April he will be returning to Burn the Floor when it tours around the UK again. The dancer will be joined by Strictly co-stars Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe, and told HELLO! that the audience can expect the most interactive show yet. "I will talk about some of my experiences within the show. As will Graziano and Johannes. It should be the best version of Burn The Floor yet," he said.

The star is also hoping to go into business with his former Strictly celebrity dance partner, Susan Calman. Since meeting on the dance floor, the pair have remained the best of friends, and now even have plans to go into business together! Talking to HELLO!, Kevin revealed: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well." Susan thinks just as highly as Kevin, and recently went to watch him perform in Rock of Ages when the show came to her hometown of Glasgow.

